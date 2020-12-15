Mid-Michigan hospitals prepare for vaccine, front-line workers react

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Excitement is coming from Mid-Michigan health care officials now that the first few Pfizer shots have been given out in the state.

The vaccine rollout plan is in its first phase focusing on frontline health care workers.

McLaren Greater Lansing has not started to vaccinate any employees and is still in the process of finalizing plans.

The Michigan Health and Hospital Association (MHA) says every day moving forward shipments of the vaccine will continue to arrive at the hospitals throughout the state.

“The number of vaccines that they receive can depend on a lot of things but largely on how many workers that they have that they want to offer the vaccine too. That will vary around the state but it will continue to happen every day,” said Ruth Sudderth, Senior V.P of Public Affairs and Communications of MHA.

On Monday, Michigan Medicine and Spectrum Health Butterworth hospitals gave out its first vaccinations.

Sudderth says even though the vaccine is here -- there is still a long way to go.

“It’s going to be a few months before we can start offering this vaccine to the public but we are very excited to start to protect our healthcare workers. They have certainly earned it,” added Sudderth.

As Mid-Michigan hospitals prepare to vaccinate their health care workers -- other front-line health care workers around the country have already gotten the vaccine.

“This is what I do for a living. I take care of patients in the ICU. And I run the division that takes care of patients in our medical ICUs,” said Jeffrey Horowitz, MD Director of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine.

“That’s why I came here to do this today. Because I have no qualms at all about getting this and I want people to see that if I’m standing here getting this then, then you should too,” added Horowitz.

“I’m overwhelmed to be honest. It means a lot. This vaccine I think means a lot as a health care worker, as a front line health care worker, for not only my peers. We’ve seen a lot of unfortunate devastation with this. It brings a lot of hope,” said Jennifer Allen, Methodist ICU Nurse.

Even though vaccinations have started, doctors are still urging everyone to continue practicing COVID-19 safety protocols like wearing masks, social distancing, and handwashing.

