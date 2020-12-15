Advertisement

Michigan surpasses 440,000 coronavirus cases

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of December 15, Michigan health officials have reported 4,730 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 183*deaths. The state total now sits at 442,715 cases and 10,935 deaths.

Clinton County reports 3,202 cases and 29 deaths.

Eaton County reports 3,812 cases and 67 deaths.

Ingham County reports 10,881 cases and 150 deaths.

Jackson County reports 6,528 cases and 123 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,492 cases and 50 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

