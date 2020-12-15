Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended for eight businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) has issued emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits for an additional eight businesses across Michigan. The licensees’ multiple violations of the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Emergency Order include:

allowing non-residential

in-person gatherings

providing in-person dining

failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons

failure to prohibit patrons from congregating

Since September 2020, the MLCC has suspended liquor licenses of a total of 21 establishments located throughout the state for violations of the emergency and executive orders due to the pandemic.

On December 9, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by Spanky’s, Inc. d/b/a Spanky’s Tavern located at 1414 Michigan Ave. West in Battle Creek.

The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant licenses and permits for Sunday Sales (P.M.), Dance, and Direct Connection. A virtual hearing before an Administrative Law Judge was held on December 14, 2020, to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

On December 10, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by:

Andiamo Italia located at 7096 E. 14 Mile Rd in Warren. The MLCC issued an L.V Management, Inc. d/b/alocated at 7096 E. 14 Mile Rd in Warren. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C liquor license and permits for Sunday Sales (P.M.), Dance-Entertainment, Additional Bar, and Catering.

Polski’s Pub & Grub located at 38730 Harper Ave. in Clinton Twp. The MLCC issued an Polski’s Pub & Grub, Inc. d/b/alocated at 38730 Harper Ave. in Clinton Twp. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday Sales (P.M.), Dance, and Outdoor Service.

On December 11, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by:

Kal-Ho Bar located at 340 S. Cedar St. in Kalkaska. The MLCC issued an Razorback, LLC d/b/alocated at 340 S. Cedar St. in Kalkaska. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C-Resort and Specially Designated Merchant liquor licenses and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.), Dance-Entertainment, Additional Bar, and Direct Connection.

Dex’s Loggers Landing located at 206 State St. in Luther. The MLCC issued an Dex’s Ventures Inc. d/b/alocated at 206 State St. in Luther. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M and P.M.), Dance, and Outdoor Service.

The above-named licensees are scheduled to appear before an Administrative Law Judge on December 18, 2020, for a virtual hearing via Zoom to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

On December 14, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by:

Charlie’s Bar & Grill located at 116 E. Lansing Rd US 27 in Potterville. The MLCC issued an Devine Enterprises, Inc. d/b/alocated at 116 E. Lansing Rd US 27 in Potterville. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant liquor licenses and permits for Sunday Sales (P.M.), Dance-Entertainment, Outdoor Service, and an Additional Bar.

Plaza Lanes located at 42001 Ann Arbor Rd East in Plymouth Township. The MLCC issued an JHM Lanes, Inc. d/b/alocated at 42001 Ann Arbor Rd East in Plymouth Township. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C liquor license and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.), Specific Purpose (Food), Specific Purpose (Bowling), and Dance.

Hatorando Sushi and Sports Bar located at 10586 Highland Rd. in Hartland. The MLCC issued an Two Guys Sushi, LLC d/b/alocated at 10586 Highland Rd. in Hartland. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C liquor license and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M and P.M.), Dance-Entertainment, and Outdoor Service.

The above-named licensees are scheduled to appear before an Administrative Law Judge on December 23, 2020, for a virtual hearing via Zoom to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

Licensees are strictly prohibited from allowing indoor gatherings, as defined by the MDHHS Gatherings and Face Mask Order, on their licensed premises. Further, these prohibited gatherings held without requiring patrons to wear face masks pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the public. Allowing this activity to continue could create additional outbreaks of COVID-19.

Any licensed establishment that is in violation of the MDHHS emergency order will be held strictly accountable and risk suspension or revocation of its license. All licensees must not only comply with the MDHHS Orders, but also local health department orders, and local ordinances regarding reduced occupancy rates and social distancing protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

