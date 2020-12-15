Advertisement

Man killed by falling tree near Jackson

Troopers located the body of a 45-year-old man trapped under a tree trunk.
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday at approximately 6:50 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post were dispatched to the 7000 Block of Sterling Road to assist Somerset Ambulance personnel with a medical emergency.

When they arrived, the troopers located the body of a 45-year-old male from Jerome, Michigan trapped under a tree trunk. He was deceased.

Investigation into the incident revealed that a large tree had blown over recently and the man had been using a chainsaw to cut the tree into sections. Police believe that at some point while he was cutting on the trunk of the tree it rotated back towards him, knocked him down, and trapped him underneath causing fatal injury.

The incident is still under investigation, however foul play is not suspected. Troopers were assisted on scene by Somerset Ambulance and Moscow Township Fire Department personnel.

