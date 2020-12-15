Advertisement

Lugnuts Name New Manager

(WBKO)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts Tuesday announced their 2021 coaching staff as assigned by the parent Oakland A’s. The new manager will be Scott Steinmann, who has spent the past 20 years in minor league baseball. The other coaches are Don Schulze, pitchin, Javier Godard, hitting, Anthony Phillips, assistant hitting, Brian Doc Thorson, head trainer and Connor Hughes, sport performance coach. The Lugnuts have a new ten year working agreement with the A’s after 15 years with the Toronto Blue Jays.

