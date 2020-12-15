Local business receives 45-day liquor license suspension

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The owner of Royal Scot and his attorney appeared in court today.

The entertainment venue received a suspension of their liquor license for refusing to close during the statewide COVID-19 restrictions.

The Attorney General’s Office ordered a 45-day suspension on liquor sales and a $1,500 fine. If they are caught selling alcohol during that period they will have a consecutive 90-days added to their suspension.

Michigan Licensed Beverage Association Executive Director Scott Ellis explained many bar and restaurant owners are desperate for income.

“Royal Scot is in absolute desperation mode,” he said. “They’re not a member of the MLBA so I can’t speak for them. But, I know they’re not the only ones.”

Ellis said even if restaurants and bars were to open at full capacity, there’s still a lot of damage to repair.

“Even if we do get to reopen, we’re so far devastated in one of the largest industries in the State of Michigan, the economic impact on a local level and state level is just unfathomable right now.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tried to provide some relief by asking the legislature to approve a $100 million stimulus package to help families and businesses financially impacted by the pandemic.

“We know that our restaurants are hurting right now. That’s why I’ve asked the legislature to take this vote so we can give some resources to people who are unemployed because they’re restaurant workers. But, also restaurants so they can get through this tough time,” said Gov. Whitmer.

Ellis said they need the public’s help in order to make it to the other side of the pandemic.

“Please go buy gift cards, buy bottles, buy carry-out drinks, buy carry-out food, etc. Because, that is income now that they will bring in. Then you’ll obviously be able to use it when they open again.”

