Advertisement

Lawmakers plan to unveil $1.4 trillion government funding bill

Congress is cutting it close when it comes to avoiding another government shutdown by Friday.
The Senate side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
The Senate side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday morning lawmakers plan to unveil a $1.4 trillion spending bill.

The bill will fund federal agencies until the end of September 2021.

Nothing has been agreed upon yet as congress is cutting it close when it comes to avoiding another government shutdown by Friday.

If party leaders are still unable to work out a stimulus deal, lawmakers may have to pass another short-term stopgap to keep agencies afloat.

That stopgap would give them even more time for COVID-19 relief talks.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GOP Rep. Gary Eisen clarifies controversial statements
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
17-year-old killed in crash on Brogan road
Michigan capitol closed Monday due to security concerns
Mich. GOP leaders say Biden won state, encourage public to support democracy

Latest News

From left: Raphael Warnock, Jon Ossoff, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler
Biden to rally in Georgia to support Dems in run-off
Russia responds to accusations of cyber attack
12-15 AM Weather
Excitement is coming from Mid-Michigan health care officials now that the first few Pfizer...
Mid Michigan hospitals wait for vaccine