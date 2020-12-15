Lawmakers plan to unveil $1.4 trillion government funding bill

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday morning lawmakers plan to unveil a $1.4 trillion spending bill.

The bill will fund federal agencies until the end of September 2021.

Nothing has been agreed upon yet as congress is cutting it close when it comes to avoiding another government shutdown by Friday.

If party leaders are still unable to work out a stimulus deal, lawmakers may have to pass another short-term stopgap to keep agencies afloat.

That stopgap would give them even more time for COVID-19 relief talks.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.