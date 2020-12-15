Large fire at Cleanlites Recycling in Mason
This is the second fire at the location in less than three months.
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A large fire is happening at Cleanlites Recycling in Mason.
Ingham County authorities are asking everyone to avoid the area so crews can work to contain and put out the blaze.
A fire previously broke out at Cleanlites in September.
The recycling center is located at 665 Hull Rd.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
