Large fire at Cleanlites Recycling in Mason

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A large fire is happening at Cleanlites Recycling in Mason.

Ingham County authorities are asking everyone to avoid the area so crews can work to contain and put out the blaze.

A fire previously broke out at Cleanlites in September.

The recycling center is located at 665 Hull Rd.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

