Large fire at Cleanlites Recycling in Mason

This is the second fire at the location in less than three months.
A large fire broke out at Cleanlites Recycling in Mason Tuesday morning.
A large fire broke out at Cleanlites Recycling in Mason Tuesday morning.(WILX/Spencer Soicher)
By Krystle Holleman and Spencer Soicher
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A large fire is happening at Cleanlites Recycling in Mason.

Ingham County authorities are asking everyone to avoid the area so crews can work to contain and put out the blaze.

A fire previously broke out at Cleanlites in September.

The recycling center is located at 665 Hull Rd.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

