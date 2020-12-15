Jackson Community Foundation provides Wi-Fi connection devices

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Since the beginning of the school year, Jackson Public Schools has adapted to a hybrid learning model where students are in-person two days a week and online the remainder of the days.

In mid-November with COVID-19 cases on the rise, JPS suspended any in-person learning until January 11, 2021.

With the hybrid learning model, students were split into three groups:

Cohort A attends in-person learning Monday and Tuesday

Cohort B attends in-person learning Thursday and Friday

Cohort C attends all online

To assist with online learning, JPS daily deploys up to 30 buses equipped with free, school-filtered Wi-Fi throughout the community.

JPS Superintendent Jeff Beal knew that more support was needed to ensure connectivity and access for all students. To that end, JPS has partnered with T-Mobile on a pilot project to provide 150 Wi-Fi hotspots and data services to eligible high school students.

Principals will be contacting eligible students in the next few days to provide equipment. The Wi-Fi hotspot connections are free but the monthly $15 service charge is paid for directly by JPS.

JPS is pleased to announce that grant dollars totaling $15,200 were awarded to offset the costs.

The Jackson Community Foundation, through its grant process, provided $13,2000 of the $15,000 in funding.

These grants were derived from the following Jackson Community Foundation funds:

The Grace Family Charitable Fund ($1,000)

The Patricia Stinton Trosen Endowment Fund ($4,800)

The Dorothy Levy Literacy Endowment Fund ($3,692)

The E. Marlin and Evelyne A. Jones and Extended Family Fund ($3,708)

The Henry Ford Allegiance Health Fund donated $2,000

T-Mobile has approved up to 1500 Wi-Fi hotspots for Jackson Public Schools.

Jackson Public Schools is seeking additional funding from other community resources to extend the pilot program beyond the high school to middle school and elementary school.

If you would like to donate, contact Kriss Giannetti at kriss.giannetti@jpsk12.org.

