Advertisement

Ingham County Health Department update on COVID-19

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GOP Rep. Gary Eisen clarifies controversial statements
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
17-year-old killed in crash on Brogan road
Map
City of Lansing to begin one-way to two-way conversion project
ELPD makes arrest for alleged sexual assault

Latest News

Royal Scot received a suspension of their liquor license for refusing to close during the...
Local business receives 45-day liquor license suspension
MDHHS asks Michigan community to wear masks through initiative
Michigan surpasses 440,000 coronavirus cases
AG Nessel joins coalition supporting legislation to protect federal judges, their families