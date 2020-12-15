Advertisement

Head of Dominion Voting Systems testifies before Michigan legislators

CEO John Poulos testified before the senate oversight committee looking into claims of election fraud.
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On the day the top Republican in Congress conceded the election is over, Michigan lawmakers dug deeper into fraud conspiracy theories.

The Senate Oversight Committee heard hours of testimony from Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos.

The company has been the subject of a wild conspiracy theory pushed by President Trump and his campaign.

They claim a dead Venezuelan dictator helped rigged its machines to turn Trump votes into Biden votes.

Poulos told lawmakers those claims are baseless.

“Dominion is not, and has never been a friend for communists. It has no ties to Hugo Chavez. The late dictator of Venezuela. It has never been involved in Venezuelan elections. None of Dominion’s systems use the Smartmatic software that has come under attack, as any state certification lab could verify,” said Poulos.

He called the allegations made against the company falsehoods and egregious lies.

“The disinformation campaign being waged against Dominion defies facts or logic,” said Poulos. “It is critical to set the record straight today on several of the most persistent lies. First, There were no switched or deleted votes involving Dominion machines.”

This as the president continued to tweet allegations against the company on Tuesday saying Antrim country was at the center of it all.

The results of the election have been confirmed by electors in 50 states including the District of Columbia. But Republicans in the state legislature say they still have questions.

“Is the memory cards that you put into the machinery, is that locked down so that the memory card cannot be manipulated and or distorted?” asked Sen. Peter Lucido, (R-Shelby Township).

Poulos defended his company and told the committee despite unfounded claims, Dominion machines in Antrim County were not connected to the internet.

He said the company was not started in nor has ties to Venezuela, were not working for democratratic politicians, and ballots were not sent oversees.

“Those people making baseless claims, surely know that they are lies. But many honest Americans, see them proliferated on social media, and they believe them. These lies have consequences,” said Poulos.

There was an issue with the “unofficial” count online in Antrim County. State officials investigated and found that it was the result of human error, not the voting machines.

“The most important check on our machines, is the paper ballot. Michigan has paper ballot records, on every vote cast on a Dominion machine. The proof of our machines accuracy is in these paper ballots,” said Poulos.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

On Tuesday the House and Senate Oversight committees issued subpoenas to the Detroit City Clerk and the Livonia City Clerk.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says there will be a hand count of votes in Antrim County later this week.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GOP Rep. Gary Eisen clarifies controversial statements
Gunman on roof of Chili's at Meridian mall
Name released of suspect who brandished a gun on a roof at Meridian Mall, suspect in custody
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
17-year-old killed in crash on Brogan road
Map
City of Lansing to begin one-way to two-way conversion project

Latest News

East Lansing may extend mask requirement
East Lansing may extend mask requirement
Governor Whitmer applauding COVID-19 vaccine
Governor applauding Michigan for COVID-19 vaccine
Family honors son with charity efforts
East Lansing may extend mask requirement