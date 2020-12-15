Advertisement

GVSU police department update on student’s suspicious death

The cause of death has not yet been determined
(KVLY)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:45 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Valley State University Police Department along with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their joint investigation into the recent suspicious death of a GVSU student.

The student, Taylor DeRosa of Royal Oak, was in her first year at Grand Valley.

Her body was found Dec. 12. The investigation is ongoing and the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Brandon DeHaan, director of public safety and chief of police, said it appears at this time that the general public or campus population is not in danger.

While the campus community wants answers DeHaan has urged patience, asking them not to rush to any conclusions. He has asked the public to stop spreading false information, particularly on social media.

“Misinformation is not helpful to the investigation or to the family of our student,” he said. “Truthful and accurate updates will come from police authorities and the university when appropriate.”

The Michigan State Police is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information should contact the Grand Valley State University Police Department at (616) 331-3255 or Silent Observer at (877) 887-4536.

