Great Digital Options are Available at the East Lansing Public Library

Download your favorites from an assortment of over 1,000 different titles
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The East Lansing Public Library has several different digital options available that are only a click away. First, the cloudLibrary offers eBooks and eAudiobooks that you can download to your mobile device. Another great digital option is hoopla. It offers eBooks, eAudiobooks and even movies that you can download to your mobile drive from anywhere and at anytime.

The East Lansing Public Library also offers the convenience of self pickup with their 24/7 outdoor lockers. You can retrieve your reserved materials even when the library is closed to the public.

