Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS and AG Nessel to provide update on COVID-19 cases and response to pandemic

The latest MDHHS order prohibiting dine-in service at restaurants, other stuff expires on Sunday, Dec. 20.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun give an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun give an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.(source: WJRT)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) officials and Attorney General Dana Nessel to provide an update on the number of COVID-19 cases and continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus around.

They will also speak about safety during the holidays.

The update will be at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed here on WILX.com and the WILX News 10 Facebook page.

The latest MDHHS order prohibiting dine-in service at restaurants, other stuff expires on Sunday, Dec. 20.

