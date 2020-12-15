Advertisement

Family honors son with charity efforts

(Kim Rafferty)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Corban Ferris drowned in Lake Michigan over the 4th of July weekend. His family says he loved to volunteer and give back, so they’re using that to remember him this first Christmas without him.

Step mother Tina Ferris said, “He would go out of his way for anybody to do something.” His dad says that’s who Corban was; A giver who spent his time volunteering with his church and organizations like homeless angels. “From a very young age. He always was willing to help people,” Ferris said, “He would often help out people, and never speak about it. ... We heard all these stories of people coming forward saying, you know, he helped me do this or, you know, he went out of his way and did this " Because of his life of giving, those who love him could think of no better way to remember him this holiday season than to give to others in his honor.

His friend Taylor Greeson started organizing the Corban’s Purpose Project.

She and three others from Corban’s graduating class at Holt High School, his family and church members have all come together, filling bags of goodies for the residents at Holt Senior Care and Rehab Center. Greeson said, “We have well over 1000 items currently, and we still have more items coming in.” Bags filled with blankets, soap, deodorant, coloring books, nail polish , and even a prayer card just to give 75 seniors some hope from Corban. They’re pushing through their grief by carrying on Corban’s passion for service.

Michelle Ferris, Corban’s mom, said, “I have to believe that that good things will come from the life that he lived.”

They’re taking comfort in their faith and Corban’s favorite bible verse, that all things work together for the good.

