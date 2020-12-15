East Lansing may extend mask requirement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing’s mask mandate within the boundaries of the Downtown Development Authority is set to expire on New Year’s Eve.

Tonight the city council will talk about extending it another month, until January 31st. Council members say their priority is keeping Downtown East Lansing safe while also keeping businesses alive.

“It’s just everything we can do to support and prop up small business through the holiday season,” said Ron Bacon, East Lansing City Council member.

City council says they are taking into consideration what an important time of year it is for small businesses when discussing extending the order. Small business owners have said the enforcing the mask order has become much easier compared to when the pandemic started.

“Everybody cooperates. We only had one customer that we had to ask to leave and he did, so it was not as hard as we thought.” said Joe Bell, owner of The Peanut Barrel.

“It’s not exactly the mask that causes the problem - it’s the COVID, people are not coming down as much as we’d like them to. People that are coming in are all wearing masks.” said Ray Walsh, owner of Curious Bookshop.

Under the emergency order - anyone not wearing a mask can be fined $25.

Mayor Stevens and city council members will make their decision during the meeting tonight at 7 p.m.

