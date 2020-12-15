Advertisement

City of Lansing to begin one-way to two-way conversion project

By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing has received a grant that will allow them to convert the remaining one-way streets to two-way streets in downtown Lansing. The city is doing this to make traveling downtown easier and less confusing for prospective visitors.

The project is expected to begin in 2021.

Map
Map(WILX)

Here are some of the benefits:

  • A decrease in vehicle/pedestrian conflicts
  • An increase of livability in the residential areas
  • A significant boost in property values

The conversion has been discussed for almost 20 years, since Shiawassee Street, Ionia Street and Washtenaw Street were converted from one-way to two-way operation.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan capitol closed Monday due to security concerns
Armed man on roof restaurant at Meridian Mall is now in custody
GOP Rep. Gary Eisen clarifies controversial statements
Offc. Darrian Young was killed in a car accident while on duty in June 2020.
Woman charged in crash that killed animal control officer
na
‘Refuse to Obey’ Rally at State Capitol

Latest News

Excitement coming from Mid-Michigan health care officials now that the first few Pfizer shots...
Mid-Michigan hospitals prepare for vaccine, front-line workers react
Some advice to guard against bad actors when you're on the phone or computer.
65-year-old man arraigned on counts of possession of child sexually abusive material
Napoleon Community Schools transitioning back to remote learning
Sen. Shirkey maintains that there is no proof of election fraud