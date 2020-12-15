City of Lansing to begin one-way to two-way conversion project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing has received a grant that will allow them to convert the remaining one-way streets to two-way streets in downtown Lansing. The city is doing this to make traveling downtown easier and less confusing for prospective visitors.

The project is expected to begin in 2021.

Map (WILX)

Here are some of the benefits:

A decrease in vehicle/pedestrian conflicts

An increase of livability in the residential areas

A significant boost in property values

The conversion has been discussed for almost 20 years, since Shiawassee Street, Ionia Street and Washtenaw Street were converted from one-way to two-way operation.

