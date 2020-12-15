Advertisement

Biden to rally in Georgia to support Dems in run-off

If the democratic party wins both seats, they will gain control of the senate.
From left: Raphael Warnock, Jon Ossoff, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler
From left: Raphael Warnock, Jon Ossoff, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler(WRDW)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - President-elect Joe Biden will campaign in Georgia on Tuesday with the Democratic nominees for the upcoming runoff election.

Candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock hope to unseat GOP incumbents Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

“It takes all of us,” Warnock said. “All of us have to be on the bus. With all of our varying perspectives in order to give beauty and color to this kaleidoscopic experiment called self-government. And when we all stand together, that’s what freedom looks like.”

If the democratic party wins both seats, they will gain control of the senate.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GOP Rep. Gary Eisen clarifies controversial statements
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
17-year-old killed in crash on Brogan road
Michigan capitol closed Monday due to security concerns
Mich. GOP leaders say Biden won state, encourage public to support democracy

Latest News

Russia responds to accusations of cyber attack
The Senate side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Lawmakers plan to unveil $1.4 trillion government funding bill
12-15 AM Weather
Excitement is coming from Mid-Michigan health care officials now that the first few Pfizer...
Mid Michigan hospitals wait for vaccine