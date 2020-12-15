Biden to rally in Georgia to support Dems in run-off

(WILX) - President-elect Joe Biden will campaign in Georgia on Tuesday with the Democratic nominees for the upcoming runoff election.

Candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock hope to unseat GOP incumbents Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

“It takes all of us,” Warnock said. “All of us have to be on the bus. With all of our varying perspectives in order to give beauty and color to this kaleidoscopic experiment called self-government. And when we all stand together, that’s what freedom looks like.”

If the democratic party wins both seats, they will gain control of the senate.

