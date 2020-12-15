Advertisement

Apple rolls out “Nutrition Labels” for apps

The company is working to make data transparency easier.
FILE - In this June 16, 2020 file photo, the sun is reflected on Apple's Fifth Avenue store in...
FILE - In this June 16, 2020 file photo, the sun is reflected on Apple's Fifth Avenue store in New York.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - Monday Apple debuted its “nutrition labels” for apps.

The labels break down what kind of data is collected and shared in apps. The information ranges from financial and location information to browsing and purchase history.

According to Apple, the effort is intended to make it easier for users to understand when data is being accessed or shared, so they will be less surprised to learn later what has been collected.

Previously, developers were required to have a privacy policy and link it to their app store product page.

The new labels will package them into an easier, more visual format. Users can see the labels near reviews and details about in-app purchases.

The new labels will package them into an easier, more visual format. Users can see the labels...
The new labels will package them into an easier, more visual format. Users can see the labels near reviews and details about in-app purchases.(APPLE)

