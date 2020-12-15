American 1, Salvation Army of Jackson stepping up efforts during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The terrible irony of charity is that when a community needs more of it, then it also tends to have less of it to give. American 1 Credit Union is attempting to counteract that tendency by challenging the community to make $1,000 gifts or pledges to The Salvation Army of Jackson County. Their objective is to meet the annual local $310,000 Red Kettle Campaign goal.

“During this time of great need, American 1 Credit Union is pleased to partner with The Salvation Army of Jackson County to support our Jackson Community. We are challenging other community organizations and businesses to join in and commit a $1,000 donation to ensure a more hopeful holiday season for Jackson” said Martha Furerstenau, President/CEO of American 1 Credit Union.

The funds will go towards helping provide a better Christmas for neighbors in need.

“With the great need and challenges before us, we are grateful for community partners such as American 1. No family deserves to struggle during this difficult time and the American 1 Credit Union $1,000 Community Challenge will help us to provide Christmas to as many families as possible, so they don’t have to make the choice between a Christmas meal and gifts or paying rent. Please join us to help our neighbors” said Jose Tamayo, Corps Officer for The Salvation Army of Jackson County.

To give online go to - SAJackson.org.

To donate by check please mail to: The Salvation Army of Jackson County - 806 E. Pearl Street, Jackson, MI 49201.

Please contact Brad Patterson at 517-782-7185 to give by stock or by another method.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.