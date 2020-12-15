65-year-old man arraigned on counts of possession of child sexually abusive material

SARANAC, Mich. (WILX) - On December 11, 2020, officials from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on Wyandotte Court in the Village of Saranac, MI.

The search was based on information received about a criminal sexual conduct complaint involving a child not related to the suspect.

As a result of that search warrant, multiple electronic items were seized suspected of containing child sexually abusive materials. The suspect was interviewed by Sheriff’s Detectives and an arrest was made that evening.

On Monday, December 14, 2020, 65-year-old Daniel Campbell of Saranac was arraigned on two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd Degree, three counts of Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Materials, and one count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. He is being held in the Ionia County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Due to Campbell’s frequent contact with children in his home and his neighborhood, officials fear other victims were involved.

If you or anyone you know feels their child had inappropriate contact with Daniel Campbell, you are encouraged to call the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616-527-5737 and ask for the Detective Bureau.

