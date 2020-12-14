Advertisement

Washington Pulls Out of PAC 12 Game

Football
Football(WCTV)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020
-UNDATED (AP) - Washington has pulled out of the Pac-12 football championship game due to COVID-19 issues in the Huskies program, and Oregon will now play No. 13 USC in the conference title game on Friday in Los Angeles. Washington announced it was withdrawing from the championship game after determining the Huskies did not have at least 53 scholarship players available and did not meet minimum number of scholarship athletes at specific positions.

