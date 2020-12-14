USPS delays expected, deadline for Christmas delivery fast approaching

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is urging customers to place their orders soon if they want gifts to arrive in time for Christmas.

USA Today reports the postal service is overwhelmed with packages and short on employees available to process them due to the pandemic.

The agency is urging customers to place their ground orders by Tuesday, Dec. 15 if sending Christmas gifts with UPS, FedEx, or USPS.

The absolute latest date recommended to send through USPS for Christmas delivery is Dec. 23 for Priority Mail Express Service.

