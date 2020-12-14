Advertisement

Sparrow Health System connects patients with new iPads

(WILX)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:34 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 restrictions have left hospital patients isolated from their families.

Sparrow Health System is keeping them connected with new iPads in every in-patient room.

Funding from srveral donors including the Dart Foundation and PNC Bank is being used for the new technology.

“Their investments in programs and equipment and technology are really raising the bar in the level of care we provide every single say,” said Michelle Reynaert, Vice President of the Sparrow Foundation.

The new technology is not only important for keeping patients connected with their loved ones, it also allows them to easily connect with providers.

“Our physicians needed to connect with our patients in rooms and to help keep our healthcare providers safe, we decided we could us iPads and put Zoom on it,” said Sparrow Chief Nursing Informatics Officer Chris Nemets.

Patients connecting with physicians via telehealth also helps save PPE.

Over 600 iPads will be added in the rooms, in the coming weeks.

