Small group protests at Capitol during Electoral College vote

A small group of protesters gathered outside the Capitol during the Electoral College vote.
By Kylie Khan
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group of about a dozen people gathered outside the Capitol Monday to protest the results of the election. It happened as the Electoral College was voting inside.

The Capitol Commission closed the Capitol in accordance with orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that says the building can only be open on days when the House and Senate are in session.

However, the Senate closed their legislative offices after what a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey called “credible threats of violence.”

Lieutenant Brian Oleksyk with Michigan State Police told News 10 there were no credible threats against Michigan or against the Electoral College vote.

Still, there was a large presence of Michigan State Police troopers outside of the Capitol on Monday. Some were escorting electors to their cars while others simply made themselves visible near the lawn.

A few Biden supporters showed up as well.

There were some heated discussions and one man had a baseball bat visibly hanging out of his backpack.

Michigan State Police did not have to get involved.

