Advertisement

New Winner in U. S. Women’s Open Golf

Sioux Falls golf courses prepares for winter
Sioux Falls golf courses prepares for winter(Cordell Wright)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-HOUSTON (AP) - A Lim Kim made a U.S. Women’s Open debut she won’t forget. The 25-year-old South Korean birdied her last three holes and tied the record for the largest comeback to win the biggest event in women’s golf. That makes nine South Korean winners in the last 13 years at the U.S Women’s Open. Kim won by one shot over Amy Olson and Jin Young Ko in frigid weather at Champions Golf Club in Houston. The Women’s Open concluded Monday because of rain.

Most Read

Michigan capitol closed Monday due to security concerns
Armed man on roof restaurant at Meridian Mall is now in custody
Offc. Darrian Young was killed in a car accident while on duty in June 2020.
Woman charged in crash that killed animal control officer
GOP Rep. Gary Eisen clarifies controversial statements
na
‘Refuse to Obey’ Rally at State Capitol

Latest News

Michigan State Hockey players stand on the blue line during the national anthem before an...
MSU Hockey finishes “bye week” as they prepare for Notre Dame
Empty basketball court.
NCAA Women’s Tournament Adjusted
Football
Washington Pulls Out of PAC 12 Game
Empty basketball court.
Spartans Remain Fourth in A-P Poll