New Winner in U. S. Women’s Open Golf

-HOUSTON (AP) - A Lim Kim made a U.S. Women’s Open debut she won’t forget. The 25-year-old South Korean birdied her last three holes and tied the record for the largest comeback to win the biggest event in women’s golf. That makes nine South Korean winners in the last 13 years at the U.S Women’s Open. Kim won by one shot over Amy Olson and Jin Young Ko in frigid weather at Champions Golf Club in Houston. The Women’s Open concluded Monday because of rain.