National Guard supports Michigan vaccination efforts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan National Guard received a request from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to support community healthcare organizations with administering COVID-19 vaccinations across the state.

Front-line health workers are first in line to receive the vaccine in Michigan and then other essential workers and those who are high-risk for COVID-19 infection.

“We will provide medics and administrative support to hospitals and local health care organizations and work to fill their needs,” said Col. Ravindra Wagh, Michigan National Guard Joint Operations Officer. “For some locations that will mean directly administering the vaccine to their staff. We will also provide administrative support when needed, freeing up critical front-line hospital employees and allowing them to focus on the ongoing battle against COVID-19.”

The Guard will first staff approximately 50 COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing teams. The teams will consist of a uniformed medical technician and one or two administrative support personnel. The CVTTs will report to four priority hospital locations by the state of Michigan.

This could happen as early as Tuesday, December 15.

“The Michigan National Guard remains focused on supporting our communities, our neighbors, in this important task,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “They are professionals who have proven they have the tenacity and right skillset to support the State of Michigan’s ongoing response to COVID-19.”

COVID-19 vaccination support by the guard is expected to continue into Spring 2021.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.