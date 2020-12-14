MSU Hockey finishes “bye week” as they prepare for Notre Dame

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s happened to most of the teams at Michigan State: their opponent has to cancel for having too many COVID-19 cases.

The Spartan hockey team is no different. They haven’t played in more than a week after Wisconsin canceled.

“With the situation we’re all in now, we want everyone to be cautious, and do the right thing, with Wisconsin having positive tests,” said MSU Head Coach Danton Cole. “This is unfortunate, but we’ll deal with it and move on.”

Cole says things have been different with practices as the players are getting extra days off.

Now, it’s back to business after an unexpected “bye week.”

“We’ll have a good week of practice, finals, and then head to Notre Dame,” said Cole.

The Spartans, who are starting to get top-20 votes in the college hockey polls, are dealing with finals this week as well.

Cole says it throws a wrench in practices, but they’re still able to hit the ice.

“We’re able to move some practice times around, and with the exams online it makes it a little easier,” he said. “It gives us some flexibility and I like where we’re at in a lot of ways, and whatever’s thrown at us we have to figure out a way to take advantage of it, and make it a way to get better. That’s what we’re doing.”

Their next two games are the only ones remaining on the schedule.

Cole says he doesn’t know when the second half will be released.

“This probably messes things up, because you have to add a series for two teams, but fortunately these are the only ones that have been canceled,” Cole said. “The sooner the better, but I know everyone’s under a lot of stress with things going on.”

Cole says his players are disappointed after the cancellation.

But he reminds them to always be ready and to worry about the things that they can control.

The Spartans face off against Notre Dame Friday and Saturday.

