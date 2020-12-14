Michigan surpasses 430,000 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of December 14, Michigan health officials have reported 7,205 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 90 deaths. The state total now sits at 437,985 cases and 10,752 deaths.

It is important to note that today’s daily coronavirus report represents new referrals of confirmed cases since Saturday, December 12.

Clinton County reports 3,202 cases and 29 deaths.

Eaton County reports 3,,812 cases and 67 deaths.

Ingham County reports 10,881 cases and 150 deaths.

Jackson County reports 6,528 cases and 123 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,492 cases and 50 deaths.

Also, there is a new school-related outbreak report.

Creekside Elementary in Livingston County has two cases in both staff and students.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

