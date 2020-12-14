Michigan minimum wage going unchanged in 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Minimum wage is not expected to go up in Michigan in the new year.

That means the state’s minimum wage will stay at $9.65 an hour.

State law prohibits scheduled minimum wage increases when the state’s unemployment rate is above 8.5%. Michigan’s published seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in July was 8.7%.

The minimum wage will eventually be raised when the unemployment rate improves, post-pandemic

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.