Michigan minimum wage going unchanged in 2021
The state’s minimum wage will stay at $9.65 an hour.
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Minimum wage is not expected to go up in Michigan in the new year.
That means the state’s minimum wage will stay at $9.65 an hour.
State law prohibits scheduled minimum wage increases when the state’s unemployment rate is above 8.5%. Michigan’s published seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in July was 8.7%.
The minimum wage will eventually be raised when the unemployment rate improves, post-pandemic
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.