Advertisement

Michigan minimum wage going unchanged in 2021

The state’s minimum wage will stay at $9.65 an hour.
(Gray tv)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Minimum wage is not expected to go up in Michigan in the new year.

That means the state’s minimum wage will stay at $9.65 an hour.

State law prohibits scheduled minimum wage increases when the state’s unemployment rate is above 8.5%. Michigan’s published seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in July was 8.7%.

The minimum wage will eventually be raised when the unemployment rate improves, post-pandemic

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan capitol closed Monday due to security concerns
Armed man on roof restaurant at Meridian Mall is now in custody
Offc. Darrian Young was killed in a car accident while on duty in June 2020.
Woman charged in crash that killed animal control officer
na
‘Refuse to Obey’ Rally at State Capitol
Midland participant in UM COVID-19 vaccine trial explains why she signed up
Michigan details priority groups for distributing COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

USPS delays expected, deadline for Christmas delivery fast approaching
Michigan capitol closed Monday due to security concerns
UPS delivers Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine arrives at Lansing Capital Region International Airport
SUV crashes into Michigan nursing home, injuring woman, 93