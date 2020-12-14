Michigan electors meet to vote for Biden and Harris

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Electors from all over the nation met on Monday to cast their votes for the next president and the next vice president of the United States.

Despite protests and threats of violence, all 16 electors in Michigan gathered in the State Senate to officially cast their electoral college votes.

As electors cast their 16 votes to secure his presidential victory in Michigan, each elector signed their name to secure their vote.

Some even pulled out their phones to take a picture of the document.

“Michigan has chosen a clear winner for the office of president of the united states,” said Governor Whitmer.

Then, she went on saying that it’s important now to move the attention from the election and to bring an end to the pandemic.

“Our state is at the center of the world right now in a good way. FedEx and UPS came together to help distribute this life-saving vaccine and putting aside their competitive nature for the common good. If they can do it, I think Republicans and Democrats can do it too,” said Whitmer.

The governor also commented on how this election was a historical one for Michigan as 5.5 million Michiganders turned out to cast their votes.

