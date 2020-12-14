Michigan Capitol, Senate, House closed ahead of electoral college vote

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On the day Michigan’s delegates to the Electoral College will meet to cast their votes for President-elect Joe Biden, the Michigan State Capitol, Senate, and House of Representatives will all be closed for security reasons.

Amber McCann, the spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said the decision was not made because of anticipated protests but rather based on credible threats of violence according to police.

The Michigan Electoral College vote is scheduled to happen at 2 p.m. Electors will reportedly receive a police escort to Monday’s vote.

Democrat State Senator Adam Hollier from Detroit tweeted his frustration over the alleged threat writing, “I am pissed that #miGOP have fostered a climate where we have to shut down the capital just to do routine parts of our democracy. I got an emergency alert saying my office and Downtown Lansing would be closed tomorrow due to safety concerns.”

House minority leader-elect Donna Lasinski echoed the same statement.

“The meeting of the Electoral College should be a celebration of our democracy but instead has now become a target for threats, intimidation and violence.”

The Electoral College meeting follows another weekend of protests at the Michigan State Capitol. This past Saturday, supporters of President Donald Trump gathered once again, disputing the 2020 election results.

Despite the alleged threat, Michigan delegates to the Electoral College are still expected to meet Monday. News 10 will stream the vote on wilx.com and on the News 10 Facebook page.

