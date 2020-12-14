Advertisement

Mich. GOP leaders say Biden won state, encourage public to support democracy

Shirkey and Chatfield’s full statements are included below
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the hours between a GOP legislator hinting at possible political violence on a radio interview and when the electoral college is set to award Michigan’s 16 electoral votes to Joe Biden, leaders of the state’s Republican party released statements telling their followers to support democracy.

Mich. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield sent out separate press releases that each in their own way arrived on the same message. In the releases the GOP leaders tell their constituents that Joe Biden won the state of Michigan and ask them to support that win for the sake of democracy.

Shirkey and Chatfield’s full statements are included below.

