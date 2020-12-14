Meijer pharmacies prepare for eventual COVID-19 vaccine rollout

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer pharmacies are gearing up for an extensive vaccine administration program throughout its six-state footprint as more manufacturers move closer to approved COVID-19 vaccines.

“Throughout this pandemic, our stores and store teams have played an important role in supporting communities throughout the Midwest,” said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes. “We are aggressively preparing for the next phase of this challenge, which will be to ensure our communities have the ability to quickly and safely obtain a COVID-19 vaccine once they become available.”

In order to secure access to COVID-19 vaccines for all Americans, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the U.S. government’s partnership with numerous pharmacies including Meijer. Because pharmacists, pharmacy interns, and pharmacy technicians routinely provide vaccinations in retail and grocery stores, the federal government has recognized pharmacy vaccinators as crucial public health partners for increasing access and convenience of COVID-19 vaccines.

“I’m very proud of our Meijer team and our partnership with the CDC and HHS to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to our communities once it is available,” said Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy Jason Beauch. “Our pharmacists, pharmacy interns, and pharmacy technicians throughout the Midwest continue to prepare for the unprecedented challenge of vaccinating a very large number of people in the near future.”

Meijer is focusing on a variety of initiatives to seamlessly provide COVID-19 vaccines to many patients as it prepares for vaccines to eventually be distributed. Initiatives include developing specific technical solutions to help manage both the volume of patients and the need to follow up to ensure patients receive a second dose in a timely manner when required.

The company is also looking at physical spaces and locations for large-scale clinics, like the seasonal flu shot clinics the retailer conducted at large stadiums and outdoor locations earlier this fall.

