GOP Rep. Gary Eisen hints at Electoral College disruption, Michigan House reacts quickly

When pressed he would not rule out violence.
(source: State of Michigan)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, during a radio interview with a Port Huron based radio station, Rep. Gary Eisen, R-St. Clair Township, made comments implying he was part of a group that intended to disrupt or undermine the vote slated to happen in the Electoral College this afternoon.

Eisen suggested that a group of which he was a member was planning an event or disruption of some kind, and when pressed he would not rule out violence. The comments were made only a day after it was announced that the Michigan House and Senate offices would be closed due to a credible threat, only a few months after an alleged terrorist plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor came to light and following a summer that saw armed protesters storm the capitol building while it legislators were at work.

Eisen has a history of implied violence against elected officials.

Michigan Republican legislative leaders acted immediately, pulling Eisen from his committee assignments.

Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield released statements on the radio interview by Rep. Gary Eisen Monday Morning.

“We have been consistent in our position on issues of violence and intimidation in politics – it is never appropriate and never acceptable,” Chatfield said. “That is true of threats or suggestions of violence against Gov. Whitmer, Secretary Benson, Rep. Johnson and others on the Oversight committee, Republicans, Democrats, and members of the Electoral College. That applies to threats made toward public officials, and it must also apply when the public officials open the door to violent behavior and refuse to condemn it. We must do better.

He continued, “We as elected officials must be clear that violence has no place in our democratic process. We must be held to a higher standard. Because of that, Rep. Eisen has been removed from his committee assignments for the rest of the term.”

The electors are still scheduled to meet today to assign Michigan’s 16 electoral votes.

