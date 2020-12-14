Gas tank punctured by thieves

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday, a Lansing resident called police to report a hole punctured in his gas tank.

“I put ten dollars of gas into it and I noticed it was pouring gas outside my tank,” Charles Runion, said.

That’s how Charles found out that someone had punctured his gas tank to drain the gasoline from his Dodge Ram pickup.

“We got a total of three different callers that called in with damage to their gas tanks,” said Lansing Police Public Information Director, Robert Merritt. “All of the same situations, pickup truck gas tanks, which is located underneath the vehicle, is damaged.”

“It’s shocking,” Runion, said. “Why would people do this? You can easily knock on my door, ask for a gallon of gasoline.”

At most, the thieves got away with less than $100 worth of gas, but the damage they caused can cost a lot than that to repair.

“Gas tank damage or to replace the gas tank and the labor, your talking thousands of dollars,” said Merritt. “It’s a felony charge, whoever is caught doing this.”

“I was more frustrated [than anything],” Runion said. “This pandemic is putting a lot of people down financially. I own my own business, and that’s my work truck.. another added thing I have to fix in my truck.”

It’s also another thing he has to worry about when he parks it at the end of the day.

Merritt told News 10 they are reaching out to the community for any surveillance camera footage. As of right now, investigators have no suspects.

