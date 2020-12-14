Advertisement

Employers are allowed to require COVID-19 vaccine

Mandates are unlikely during early stages of vaccine rollout
By Cody Butler
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Health care workers across the United States are getting the new COVID-19 vaccine.

Polls show around 15% of Americans don’t want to get it, but labor lawyers say employers are within their rights to require that employees receive the shot.

“Employers have relative freedom,” said Western Michigan University Cooley Law School Professor Nelson Miller, focusing on employment and medical law.

Miller said there are only a few areas where employers can’t impose a vaccine mandate, religion, and protected disabilities.

“If one had a religious objection to taking the vaccine, the employer would be required to reasonably accommodate it,” he said.

But Miller said it’s not likely the vaccine will be required right away.

The Food and Drug Administration granted Pfizer’s vaccine for “emergency use authorization” over the weekend.

That emergency use is why Jackson County health officer Rashmi Travis said the vaccine will probably only be encouraged.

“We’re at the point now where we are trying to put some educational materials on our website and educating folks,” said Travis.

She said this is different than vaccines such as the measles vaccine, which schools require their students to get.

“Because it is something new and being offered first.. this particular virus it is different than how your traditional measles or other vaccines are offered,” said Travis.

Miller said while employers may not require the vaccine, they have ways to encourage people to get it.

“That might include permitting employees coming in with a mask if they don’t have the vaccine. But require the mask. It might be an incentive for people to say ‘Well, maybe I’ll just get the vaccine,’” said Miller.

The vaccine will be free when it is available.

The federal government is paying for the vaccine while insurance companies are handling administrative costs.

