ELPD makes arrest for alleged sexual assault

The officers entered the apartment and intervened
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday, just after 6 a.m., East Lansing Police Department officers responded to a 911 call of a sexual assault taking place in an apartment in the 1300 block of Deerpath Lane.

When they arrived officers found the door was open to the apartment where the alleged assault was occurring. The officers entered the apartment and intervened, stopping the assault. They then put the suspect under arrest and took the alleged perpetrator into custody. The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening physical injuries.

On Monday the suspect, a 25-year-old East Lansing man, Najeem Naseer, was arraigned in the East Lansing 54B District Court. He faces Count one – Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree, Count two – Kidnapping, Count three –Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder, Count four –Felonious Assault.

The suspect has been remanded to the Ingham County Jail.

