COVID-19 vaccinations have officially started at Michigan hospitals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Frontline health care workers at two Michigan hospitals on Monday were the first people in the state to receive the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The first COVID-19 vaccine, produced by Michigan-based Pfizer, and today’s initial vaccinations mark a historic milestone in the world’s unprecedented cooperative mission to control and end the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vaccinations at Michigan Medicine and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital begin the journey toward the eventual safe full reopening of Michigan’s economy, schools, and communities. Additional Michigan hospitals are expected to begin vaccinating health care staff later this week.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided the following statement:

“This is a great day for our families, frontline workers, small businesses, and Michigan as a whole. Here, in the state built on innovation and grit, a safe and effective COVID vaccine is being manufactured by Michigan workers at a Michigan business. Our frontline essential hospital workers have gone above and beyond to save lives – including stepping up today to receive vaccines. And we have residents across the state doing their part to eradicate the virus and keep our communities safe. Remember: it will take some time for the vaccine to be widely distributed to everyone. That’s why it’s so important that we all do our part by masking up, practicing safe social distancing, and avoiding indoor gatherings where the virus can easily spread from person to person. This is a historic day in Michigan. We will get through this together.”

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, also shared support for the first approved COVID-19 vaccine:

“The significant impact of COVID-19 has led to unprecedented, worldwide collaboration among scientists, medical doctors, health and government officials, and manufacturers. The arrival of this vaccine in Michigan signals that the end of this pandemic is near. However, it will take several months before we are able to have enough vaccine to widely distribute it to the general population. Until then, and even for individuals who receive the vaccine, we should all be doing our part to slow the spread of this virus by wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings, and washing hands.”

In the coming days and weeks, vaccine doses will arrive at additional Michigan hospitals and other medical centers across the state.

If you have any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

