Calhoun County Sheriff searching for missing, endangered man

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing adult.

At 5:00 a.m. Monday morning, William Albert Clawson, 56, walked away from his adult foster care facility at Old 27 near F Drive S.

Clawson is described as a white male, about 6-foot-1, and weighs between 190 and 210 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket with black pants and black boots. Clawson has diminished mental capacity.

A K9 track was conducted but authorities believe he may have been picked up by an unknown person in a vehicle.

Clawson does have family in the Quincy and Union City areas.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or the Calhoun County Dispatch Center at 269-781-0912.

