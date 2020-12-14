Advertisement

Adrian Police looking for suspects in house party shooting

The residence was struck by at least one round.
(KVLY)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Adrian Police looking for suspects in house party shooting.

Monday the Adrian Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that occurred at a house on Saturday night.

At 11:22 p.m., police were dispatched to the 700 block of West Maple on a report of shots fired.

The preliminary investigation indicated that several rounds were fired at a residence in the area. According to the investigation, it appears the suspects had attended a house party in the area. After being asked to leave, they shot at the residence.

The residence was struck by at least one round. No one was injured during the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or any witnesses that have not yet made a statement to police, is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Lamar Rufner at 517-264-4834 or submit their information via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

