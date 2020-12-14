32 hospitals in Michigan earn an “A” grade for patient safety

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the Economic Alliance for Michigan (EAM), a nonprofit group comprised of some of the state’s largest employers and unions, and The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit representing hundreds of the nation’s most influential employers and purchasers of health care, announced the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades.

The independent grading system assigns “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” and “F” letter grades to general acute-care U.S. hospitals based on their ability to protect patients from avoidable errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

In Michigan, 75 hospitals were graded. Of those, 32 earned an “A,” 28 earned a “B,” 14 earned a “C,” one earned a “D,” with no hospitals receiving an “F” grade.

“Patient safety should be a priority for all residents of Michigan, especially during the pandemic. Costly medical errors are an unnecessary burden for patients and employers,” said Bret Jackson, president, EAM. “The EAM strives to work with hospitals, employers, policymakers, and other stakeholders in our state to ensure high quality, safe care.”

DMC Huron Valley-Sinai in Commerce Township and Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor continue their all “A’s” in a row streak since the inception of the grades in 2012.

Additionally, Beaumont Dearborn and McLaren Flint received their first-ever “A” grade.

Major health systems that received an “A” or “B” for all of their hospitals in the state are Trinity Health, Spectrum Health, and Munson Healthcare.

“As we grapple with the current implications and lasting ramifications of COVID-19, hospital and patient safety have never been more important,” said Leah Binder, president, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We thank all hospitals and heroic members of the health care workforce for their efforts to protect and save patients this year.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade was developed under the guidance of a national expert panel and uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year.

The hospital safety grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

Grades for Michigan hospitals are in. (Leapfrog Group)

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.