17-year-old killed in crash on Brogan road

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday at 2:55 p.m. deputies from the Ingham County Sheriffs Department responded to the area of Brogan Rd north of M-106 for a crash involving two vehicles.

One vehicle was headed north on Brogan Rd with five occupants when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound vehicle with two occupants. The 17-year-old driver of the northbound vehicle, a boy from Ovid, died from injuries sustained in the crash. The four passengers in the northbound vehicle, a 17-year-old female, 16-year-old male, 17-year-old female, and a 17-year-old male were transported for serious injuries to a local hospital.

They are all from the Ovid-Elsie area.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 50-year-old man from Chelsea and his 25-year-old daughter, were both transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

