Woman charged in crash that killed animal control officer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman has been arrested and charged with second degree murder after she was involved in a crash that killed an animal control officer.

Monroe County Animal Control Officer Darrian Young was killed on June 4 when her car was hit by 47-year-old Michelle Ann Dropulich of Hudson. Officer Young was on duty and in her patrol car at the time.

The crash happened near M-50 and Raisinville Road in Raisinville Township.

Michigan State Police say lab results show that Dropulich was intoxicated when the crash happened. Police believe she may have been speeding and ran the red light at the intersection.

Dropulich was arrested Friday and arraigned in the 1st District Court of Monroe on Saturday. She’s being held at the Monroe County Jail.

