SUV crashes into Michigan nursing home, injuring woman, 93

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (AP) - An SUV crashed through the wall of a western Michigan nursing home on Sunday morning, injuring a 93-year-old woman inside her room, authorities said.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the woman resident was knocked to the floor of Georgetown & Cambridge Manors when a Ford Edge crashed into her room at the Grandville nursing home around 10 a.m.

She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies believe a mechanical failure caused the SUV driven by a 23-year-old from Grand Rapids to back through the nursing home’s parking lot in a circle before striking the building, the Grand Rapids Press reported.

The driver was backing out of a parking space at the time. The motorist received minor cuts and did not require medical treatment, but the impact caused significant structural damage to the building.

