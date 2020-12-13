Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine arrives at Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport to be shipped via UPS

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday morning, the COVID-19 Vaccine was delivered to the Lansing Region International Airport from Pfizer’s manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo.

“With something this big there was a lot of extra security the U.S. marshals did escort this from the Pfizer facility in Kalamazoo here to Lansing,” said Lansing Airport Marketing Manager, Spencer Flynn.

The Capital Region International Airport is the UPS operations hub in Michigan. They move over 54 million pounds of cargo annually, but this specific delivery felt different.

“I had to say it was very special,” Flynn said. “This is going around the country to save lives. Knowing what was in that cargo container really made an impact and we are proud to be part of the team that’s working to beat this virus.”

Flynn told News 10 that UPS has been preparing for this shipment as it has strict handling requirements including temperature-controlled restrictions.

“Anything from minus 90 degrees Fahrenheit to less extremes examples of that,” Flynn said. “I know they are keeping dry ice on it now, (and) I believe their plan is to keep sending dry ice to keep it at that temperature as its going around the country. As the hub we are going to likely continue to get shipments from Pfizer here to Lansing to help distribute it throughout the country.”

Flynn also told News 10 that Pfizer has been contracted by the U.S. government to supply 100 million doses of the vaccine by next march.

