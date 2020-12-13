Advertisement

Michigan capitol closed Monday due to security concerns

(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan House and Senate office buildings will be closed Monday due to a threat that authorities are calling credible. The threat comes as the state is scheduled to assign its electors to the Electoral College.

State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, D-Livonia, commented on the announcement via twitter.

Despite the threat Michigan delegates to the Electoral College will still meet, and are expected to cast their votes at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed man on roof restaurant at Meridian Mall is now in custody
UPDATE: Suspicious death of 26-year-old male at apartment on Malcolm X Street ruled homicide
Midland participant in UM COVID-19 vaccine trial explains why she signed up
Michigan details priority groups for distributing COVID-19 vaccine
na
‘Refuse to Obey’ Rally at State Capitol
Offc. Darrian Young was killed in a car accident while on duty in June 2020.
Woman charged in crash that killed animal control officer

Latest News

UPS delivers Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine arrives at Lansing Capital Region International Airport
SUV crashes into Michigan nursing home, injuring woman, 93
Offc. Darrian Young was killed in a car accident while on duty in June 2020.
Woman charged in crash that killed animal control officer
A Detroit immigrant family with a disabled girl that was days away from being deported will be...
Detroit immigrant family about to be deported can stay