Michigan capitol closed Monday due to security concerns
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan House and Senate office buildings will be closed Monday due to a threat that authorities are calling credible. The threat comes as the state is scheduled to assign its electors to the Electoral College.
State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, D-Livonia, commented on the announcement via twitter.
Despite the threat Michigan delegates to the Electoral College will still meet, and are expected to cast their votes at 2 p.m.
