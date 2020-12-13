Michigan capitol closed Monday due to security concerns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan House and Senate office buildings will be closed Monday due to a threat that authorities are calling credible. The threat comes as the state is scheduled to assign its electors to the Electoral College.

State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, D-Livonia, commented on the announcement via twitter.

Another day, another alert that the Capitol is being shut down out of concern for everyone’s safety.



That being said, I’m proud of our electors and hope they can complete their duty tomorrow safely and with as little controversy as possible. — Laurie Pohutsky (@lpohutsky19) December 13, 2020

Despite the threat Michigan delegates to the Electoral College will still meet, and are expected to cast their votes at 2 p.m.

