‘Refuse to Obey’ Rally at State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - ‘Refuse to Obey’ rally stopped at the State Capitol on Saturday afternoon to support restaurants in favor of staying open and also asking for a further investigation into the election results.

“I want my vote to count just as much as anybody else’s,” Protester, Jennifer Walzak said.

“We need to let our small businesses open up,” Colette Dempsey said.

Protestors gathered to let their voices be heard loud and clear.

We’re here for our country, (but) mostly we are here to say the election was fraudulent,” Protester, Anita Moliterno said.

Trump supporters are asking for the government to look further into the suspicion behind the election results.

“I don’t know if my vote counted, there is such visible corruption that we need to have the truth be revealed,” Demspey said.

“To put everybody’s mind at ease I think it’s a good idea they do a forensic recount,” Walzak said.

Also, demonstrators were rallying behind restaurants, hoping they can stay open and in business.

“Our economy should be working they are closing up, like they did during Obama’s time, we can’t afford to do that,” Moliterno said.

“All of these businesses, these people put their heart and soul into, they are vanishing and that’s not right,” Walzak said.

Protestors told me they feel like restaurants are doing their part to keep tables six feet apart and are properly disinfecting.

“I think we need to let small businesses open up, I think the American citizen can take care of themselves if they are sick they can stay home,” Dempsey said.

After the rally ended at the State Capitol, protestors made their way over to Royal Scot to support their decision in staying opening and serving the public. News 10 was denied access and an interview.

