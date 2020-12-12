Mid-Michigan health officials anticipate slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan health officials say people will still have to continue practicing COVID-19 safety protocols until late spring.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says that even though the vaccine will be here in Michigan next week, there is still a lot left to do.

“Every person that gets vaccinated needs to have a second dose and then a period of time after that before they have their immunity. This is a process that for a number of reasons between not being able to vaccinate everybody at one time,” said Vail. “We’re just going to have to -- it’s gonna be a longer process.”

On Thursday, the U.S. FDA-approved one of the COVID-19 vaccines ready for distribution.

Officer Vail says the Pfizer vaccines will be in the county starting next week but says it could be a while before doses are offered to the general public.

“There’s just not enough of it all at the beginning for everybody to have it, which is why it’s being done in tiers....prioritizing groups definitely could be [until] spring,” said Vail.

Mid-Michigan district health department officer -- Marcus Cheatham says he’s really excited that the vaccine is on its way but says his department in Clinton County won’t be getting doses right away.

“We’re going to wait until the Moderna vaccine comes and the Sparrow Hospital in Clinton County will be taking care of the health care programs providers there and we think they’ll also be doing the first responders,” said Cheatham.

As the rollout plan continues to move forward and when the general public is able to get the vaccine, Officer Cheatham is urging people not to shame those who decide to get it.

“This is a brand new vaccine and if somebody chooses to be cautious that’s absolutely their right but I’m going to get it as soon as I can,” he said.

Ingham County Health Department has the freezers ready to go when the vaccine arrives.

