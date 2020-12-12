Advertisement

Michigan reports over 200,000 people have recovered from COVID-19

(KFYR)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 continues its spread throughout the state of Michigan. As of Saturday, December 12, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 4,486 new coronavirus cases in the state of Michigan and 206 deaths linked to the virus.

State totals now rise to 430,780 cases and 10,662 deaths in the state of Michigan.

Daily case numbers have been decreasing lately, with daily cases being around 5,000 compared to three weeks ago.

Ingham County reports 10,703 cases and 146 deaths.

Jackson County reported 6,420 cases and 123 deaths.

Eaton County reports 3,761 cases and 65 deaths.

Clinton County reported 3,146 cases and 29 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,455 cases and 50 deaths.

The good news is the MDHHS reports 236,369 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan. That is up almost 40,000 from last week’s report.

This number is updated on Saturdays.

